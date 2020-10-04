Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Dorman Products worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2,395.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DORM opened at $94.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.49. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $94.54.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.