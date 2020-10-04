Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Enstar Group worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,428,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

ESGR stock opened at $164.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.73 and a 200 day moving average of $157.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $26.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.