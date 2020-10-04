Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 62,915 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,915 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,443,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,269,000 after purchasing an additional 547,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,697,000 after buying an additional 514,431 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 396,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 181,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,556,000. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $15.10 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of -0.23.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

