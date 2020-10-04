Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,631 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,700,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 994,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,863 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $12,193,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 408,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Wolfe Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $43.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

