Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $672.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.