Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 108.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,973 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of KAR Auction Services worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 400.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 934.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $881,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 570,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 317,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KAR opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $26.63.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

KAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

