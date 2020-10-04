Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.90 Million Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Ashland Global worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 180,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

