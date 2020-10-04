Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,009 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Universal Insurance worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 63,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 168.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 61,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 20.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UVE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

NYSE UVE opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.16 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

