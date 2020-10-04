Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,032,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,603 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,987,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,100,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,544,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11,327.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,540,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,480,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,640 shares during the period.

ETRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $8.29 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

