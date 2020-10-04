Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR opened at $125.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.83. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $130.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 143.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

In other news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $610,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.26 per share, with a total value of $59,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,589.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

