Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,477 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 304,369 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,430,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,109,000 after acquiring an additional 117,035 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,285,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 178,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.