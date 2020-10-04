Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Columbia Banking System worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. Columbia Banking System Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

