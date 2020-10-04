Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 383.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMR Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 114.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RMR Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.07.

RMR stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.23. RMR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.71 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, analysts predict that RMR Group Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.