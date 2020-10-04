Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

ONB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 464,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 185.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 90,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

