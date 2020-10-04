OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OneMain by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,222,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,736,000 after purchasing an additional 230,230 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in OneMain by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,165,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 367,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,137 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,117,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 427,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 203,589 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.63 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

