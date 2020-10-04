ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $35.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ONEOK by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.06.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

