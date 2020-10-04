Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 113.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 386.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 29.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text Corp has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Open Text’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

