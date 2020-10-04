Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.23% of Otter Tail worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 29,240.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 80,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti upgraded Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. Otter Tail’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

