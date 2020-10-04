Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 523,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 52,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 71.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 336,771 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

