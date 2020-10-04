P Craig Ueland Purchases 4,000 Shares of Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Stock

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) insider P Craig Ueland acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$28.10 ($20.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$112,400.00 ($80,285.71).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Perpetual’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Perpetual Company Profile

Perpetual Limited offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

