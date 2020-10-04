Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Palomar worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Palomar by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of PLMR opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47 and a beta of -0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.24 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

In related news, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,946,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,076,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,398. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.