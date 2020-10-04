PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Short Interest Down 9.5% in September

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 770,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

PAYS opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $279.94 million, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.36. PaySign has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter. PaySign had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PaySign by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,175,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 65,781 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PaySign by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132,279 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of PaySign by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PaySign by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

