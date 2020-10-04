PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 288,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,923 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 45,158 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 248,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 49,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after buying an additional 876,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,350.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 443,500 shares of company stock worth $3,150,890. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. CSFB lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.16.

PBF stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

