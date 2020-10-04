Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 352.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $8,679,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

