PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,127 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 124.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $104,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $46,024.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,947 shares of company stock valued at $179,289 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. Wright Medical Group NV has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WMGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

