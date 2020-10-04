PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

