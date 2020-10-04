PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Graham by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 15.8% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 33.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

NYSE:GHC opened at $408.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.97. Graham Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $267.89 and a fifty-two week high of $667.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 4.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total value of $456,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.