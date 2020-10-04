PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harsco by 197.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harsco by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 83.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 283,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSC opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.54. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $447.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.25 million. Harsco had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

