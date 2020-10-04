PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $210,000 Stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 256,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 128,441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 846,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 653,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 86,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. Hope Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HOPE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.