PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 71,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $34.30 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 381.15 and a beta of 0.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

