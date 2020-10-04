PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in WesBanco by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco Inc has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.