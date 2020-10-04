PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $253,000 Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

