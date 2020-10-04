PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,533,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 85,508 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 375,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 106,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

EEFT stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $167.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.65.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

