PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $128.48 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $142.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average of $117.22.

