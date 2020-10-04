PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 9,305 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 2,297.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

HPP stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

