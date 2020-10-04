PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after buying an additional 109,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

HTLD stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

