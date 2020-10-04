Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PTE opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.62. Polarityte has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polarityte will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Polarityte by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Polarityte by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

