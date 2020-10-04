Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,708 Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBIX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ebix by 349.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,418,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 346,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,701,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,411,000 after acquiring an additional 280,005 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,253,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 203,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 954,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 189,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. Ebix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.37. Ebix had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

