Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,239 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of PC Connection worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 394.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 47.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 22.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $166,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,912.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.65 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNXN. Sidoti cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.