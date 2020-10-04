Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Apogee Enterprises worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

