Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of HNI worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 453,512.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,097,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,558,000 after buying an additional 1,097,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after buying an additional 309,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HNI by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HNI by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 84,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

HNI stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.14.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.51. HNI had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $417.46 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufacturHON Industries Inces and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

