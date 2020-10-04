Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of TechnipFMC worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 357,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.05. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $23.74.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

