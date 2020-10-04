Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Modine Manufacturing worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 27.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE MOD opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.