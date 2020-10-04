Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF by 211.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

NASDAQ PSC opened at $28.59 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35.

