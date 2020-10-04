Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 189,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $24.00 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a PEG ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $12,106,122.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.