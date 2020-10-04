Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Unisys worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Unisys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Unisys by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 153,929 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Unisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Unisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Unisys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

UIS stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $673.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.60. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $438.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

