Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.33 Million Position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 24,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Meta Financial Group worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,121.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $280,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,185 in the last ninety days. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

