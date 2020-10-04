Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.27. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.