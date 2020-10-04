Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,929 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Blucora worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Blucora by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Blucora by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Blucora by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Blucora by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. Blucora Inc has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.45). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,317.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at $334,401.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $200,469 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

