Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,154 Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SurModics were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in SurModics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SurModics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 718,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SurModics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SurModics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SurModics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SurModics stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. SurModics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $543.97 million, a PE ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.94.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. SurModics had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRDX shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

